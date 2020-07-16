MLB The Show 20 Will Reflect Real-Life

When MLB The Show 20 was released earlier this year, there was no saying what is going to happen so the standard 162 game baseball season was still in place but it is clear now that that is not happening anymore with the new match schedule release and the game is also looking to mirror that with an update.

According to The Show Nation, the update will have Play Now Live mirror the real-life 60 game schedule that is happening right now so players can actually play along with what is happening in real-life.

However, they could not make similar changes to the whole game so other parts of the game, we will still see the 162 game season in it. Live content will also be updated in line with the real-world leading up to the World Series as well.

You can check out their official site to see all the changes that will be made with the latest update.