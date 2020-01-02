Mitsubishi Looking To Drop Two New PHEV Crossover This Year

We can expect to see more PHEV coming from Mitsubishi after it was revealed that the automaker is working on two models that we will be seeing this year.

According to European CEO Bernard Loire, one of the PHEV is that in the works is the replacement for the Outlander while the second model is still a mystery right now. He did say that the second model is smaller and will be coming out around the same time as the Outlander.

While he did not mention what the second model will be, some people have speculated that it could be the Eclipse Cross since the 2.2-liter diesel engine that it is offered with now will be retired soon. Others think that it could be an Outlander Sport.

With Mitsubishi doing so well in Europe right now, having these new PHEV crossovers would only do more good than harm.