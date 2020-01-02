Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Teased, Output Figured Out?

Mercedes AMG released a new video thanking their staff for the wins. In the video, we get to see all the AMG vehicles that Mercedes had to offer but in the end, we got to see glimpses of the AMG GT 4 Door prototype especially the rear end.

There is really nothing much to see here but we did get to hear the electric whir of the vehicle. We know that Mercedes has been toying with the idea of running the four-door concept into a production model for the longest time.

The concept car was fitted with a 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine that we are expecting to see on the 73 series model. Daimler did also trademarked the 73 models same in Europe and Canada leading fans to believe that that is what they are working on right now.

However, we still do not have a reveal date at this point so we will have to wait and see.