Magic Legends Exploring New Grounds

Magic The Gathering fans have been pretty familiar with the card game as it has been around for years. The game has started gaining more popularity in recent times with the release of Magic The Gathering Arena and now the company is looking to venture into new grounds.

Magic Legends explore the MMO action-RPG side of gaming. Announced at The Game Awards, we got to see the new trailer for the game. From what we know now, the game will allow players to create their own Planeswalker and explore the world.

While no release date was announced, they did say that a beta for the game will be ready in 2020 so fans will have that to look forward to. The game will be developed by Cryptic Studios and Perfect World.

It was also added that more details will be revealed in January so stay tuned.