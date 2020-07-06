Loot Boxes To Be Classified As Gambling In The UK

It looks like loot boxes will now be classified as gambling in the UK now less than a month after the UK government revealed that they are looking into loot boxes to decide if it needs to be regulated.

According to the Lords report, the Government needs to act immediately to put loot boxes within the remit of gambling legislation and regulation as loot boxes come under mechanisms where it allows players to pay money to get randomized items.

This come after Belgium and The Netherlands have also announced that the loot box will be categorized under gambling. However, there are other countries that have also decided that loot boxes is not gambling and are allowed including France and New Zealand.

Where do you stand here? Do you think loot boxes can be considered as gambling or not?