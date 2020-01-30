Lincoln EV To Share Platform With Rivian

After all the speculations, it has now been confirm that the upcoming Lincoln EV will be riding on the electric platform from Rivian, the same platform that the Rivian R1T and R1S will be fitted with when those vehicles arrive.

At this point, we don’t really know what models they will be working on although most people seems to think that it will most likely be an SUV model. It was also added that Lincoln’s electric SUV will be arriving in 2022 and will be built at the Illinois plant.

The same plant will start working on the Rivian R1T and R1S at the end of this year. If the Rivian vehicles are anything to go by, the new EV from Lincoln could have about 230 to 400 miles to offer and might have about 800hp to offer when it finally arrives.

What do you think of Lincoln joining the EV battle?