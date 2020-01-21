Limited Volkswagen Golf R Final Edition All About Colors

Volkswagen will be sending their Volkswagen Golf R off with a special limited edition model in Australia. Here is what we know about the Volkswagen Golf R Final Edition model.

According to Volkswagen, only 450 units of these Final Edition models will be made with 150 of those being even more exclusive as they will be offered with three Custom Concept paint colors that were not offered in Australia in the past.

Customers of those 150 will get to choose from Violet Touch, Victory Blue and Viper Green which are colors that were part of the 40 paint finishes offered in the US. The paint will be hand-applied in a specialized factory shop before it is sent to the assembly line. These models will cost an additional AU$300 over the standard Final Edition models.

On top of that, all Final Edition will come fitted with a set of 19inch black Pretoria alloys, gloss black mirror caps, Carbon Nappa leather seats, Dynaudio sound system and more. The engine will remain the same.

The standard Volkswagen Golf R Final Edition will retail for AU$57,990.