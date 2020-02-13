Limited Run Games Announces E3 2020 Time

We are a few weeks away from E3 which means we should start learning more about it soon. While Sony has already made it clear that they will not be attending E3 2020 once more, Limited Run Games has confirmed their attendance and their time slot.

On Twitter, it was announced that Limited Run Games presentation will be on the 8th if June, Monday at 3 PM ET. They also added that they will have another press conference of their own one day before the convention starts.

While they did announce their presentation date, what we do not know now if what they plan to show off as they did not give any hint of what they plan to show their fans. Another company that has also confirm their attendance is Microsoft.

E3 2020 will now allow up to 25k attendees and will have new attractions, stage experience, experiential zones and more to keep things exciting for those that attend.