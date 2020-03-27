Life Is Strange 2: Time To Try It Out

Most people have heard of Life is Strange and if you are curious but do not want to commit to buying the full game, you can try it out now thanks to the demo release.

Square Enix announced that the demo for the game is now available and players will get to play a portion of the game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. To get the demo, you have to find it in the Episode 1 store page on Steam, Xbox or PlayStation Network.

On top of announcing the demo, Square Enix also released a new trailer to mark the release of the demo. Fans that are looking for more can also check out The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, which is a free short game that is released between the first Life is Strange and second game.

Check out the new trailer below.