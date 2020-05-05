Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Will Bring Who Range Of Character

The next Lego Star Wars game will be based on the entire Skywalker Saga which means we will see a lot of the iconic Star Wars character making it into the game.

According to Jonathan Smith from TT Games and Craig Derrick from LucasFilm games, players will be able to start the game at any point fo the Saga meaning they can choose to skip to the front or start from the middle. The game will also come with some space combat missions.

It was also added the game will feature the complete collection of characters from Admiral Ackbar to Zorii Bliss. It was added that there will be about 500 characters in-game and many of them will be playable.

They have also released the new key art of the game. Seeing as the last Star Wars game was released in 2016, we can’t wait to get our hands on the new Star Wars game.