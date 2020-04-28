Lego Lord Of The Rings & The Hobbit Now Back On Steam

Last year, both Lord of the Rings Lego and The Hobbit Lego was removed from Steam but for those that missed out on playing the games the last time, it is now back on PC through Steam.

At that time, no explanation was given as to why the games were removed but some people have speculated that it might be because of a licensing issue since these titles require numerous licenses from films, Lego, and others.

It seems the issue was only with the Lego games as the same issue did not occur with other Lord of the Rings game like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War. Fans of the Lord of the Rings universe can expect to see more Lord of the Rings game come in the future as it was announced that a new Gollum game is in the making for PS5 and Xbox Series X