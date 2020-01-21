Land Rover Discovery Mid-Cycle Update All About Hybrid

The updated Land Rover Discovery will be all about fuel efficiency as it was announced that the 2020 model could be coming in with hybrid tech.

Auto Express reported that the company is focusing on the 48-volt mild-hybrid tech which is a cheaper and easier option to implement if they would like to comply with the new European Union regulation.

The report added that we might see their 2.0 liter a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine gets electrified in Europe. On top of that, the Land Rover Discovery could also come with their plug-in hybrid tech that we have already seen on the Range Rover Sport model. The system pairs the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with an electric motor that is powered by a 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The updated Land Rover Discovery is said to be making its debut before 2020 ends and will arrive here in the US as a 2021 model.