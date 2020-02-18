Kingdom Hearts: Good News For Xbox Fans

The latest Kingdom Hearts III game was released on the Xbox last year but some new fans to the series might still be confused about the whole story of the game. Well, the good news is that they can now go back and experience all the other titles in the series as the HD versions ere announced.

The games will be arriving on the 18th of February 2020 and are split into two bundles. The first bundle will contain both Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX while the second bundle will be the Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue which will be bundled together with Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance and another cinematic piece.

Fans had trouble playing all the games in the past since they were all scattered around various other consoles but both PS4 and Xbox One now have the complete series so fans can experience all the titles.