Kia Wants A Body-On-Frame Utility Vehicle?

It looks like Kia wants to offer a body-on-frame SUV in Australia as it was reported that the company is suggesting that they have something like the Toyota Land Cruise to sell.

Damien Meredith reported that they wanted a few more bigger SUV which they think would help the brand “dramatically”. The new model would come in to compete with models like the Land Cruiser Prado and the Ford Everest.

Kia did announce that they will be working on a body-on-frame pickup truck that will be used to go head-on with the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger but whether or not that would mean that they will also be getting a green light for the SUV model, we will have to wait and see.

The truck is expected to arrive in 2021. No word on whether we will be seeing it in the US or not. Hyundai is also working on its own Santa Cruz pickup truck.