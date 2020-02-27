Kia Stinger Night Sky Special Edition Heads To Australia

Kia will be bringing a special edition model to Australia called the 2020 Kia Stinger Night Sky Edition. Here is what we know right now.

The Kia Stinger Night Sky Special Edition will be powered by a 3.3 liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that will be offering with 365hp and 376lb ft of torque. It will be offered with three different color options like the Micro Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, and Deep Chroma Blue. The one that Kia is promoting right now is the Micro BLue version.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with an all-new light grey Nappa Leather interior and the bi-modal exhaust that is developed for the Australian market. The base option will retail for AU$63,500 which makes it cheaper than the GT Carbon Edition.

What do you think of the new special edition model heading to Australia?