Kia Sedona & Sorento Recall Over Being A Fire Risk

Kia Motors have issued a recall for their Kia Sedona and Kia Sorentos after discovering that some models might short circuit which could then lead to a fire in the engine compartment.

According to Kia, out of the 228,829 units that are affected by the recall, about 1% of those could have moisture in the anti-lock braking system (ABS) module causing the vehicle to short. NHTSA further detail that the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit in the ABS module could be susceptible to moisture-damaged which could then lead to an electrical short circuit and then a fire.

Since there is no root to fix, the solution would be to install a replay int he main junction box to prevent power from going to the HECU while the ignition is off. The fix will be free and affected vehicles will get worked on starting from the 10th of April.