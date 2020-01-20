Iron Man VR: A Few More Month Added To Waiting Time

Fans of Iron Man were looking forward to getting their hands on the upcoming new Iron Man VR game will have to sit tight and wait for a few more months now as it was announced that the game will only be arriving in May.

The game was originally set to be released on the 28th of February but it was now announced that the PSVR game will only be arriving on the 15th of May 2020. According to the studio, the decision was made so that they can ensure that their vision of the game is delivered to the fans.

They also added that the fans will be hearing from them soon. The game will put players in the helmet of the Iron Man similar to what we see in the movie. This is not the only game that was pushed back as some developers have come out to announce a new release date for their games.