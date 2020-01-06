Hyundai N Looking To Take On Porsche

More and more automakers are looking to dip their toes into the lower-end sports car segment and it looks like Hyundai is also looking to get involved using their Hyundai N division.

According to Albert Biermann, Hyundai’s N Division is looking to develop a mid-engine car and that there are no limits to what they can do and what kind of cars they can make although they could have to price it at a reasonable price to match hat their rivals are offering.

He added that they might even come out with a mid-engine N model that wold go up against Porsche if they feel that it is the right time. Of course, this is far from an announcement or confirmation but it was revealed that they have a lot of new models in the works and that the N brand will grow event more in the few years to come.