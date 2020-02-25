Hyundai Kona Spotted Hiding New Face

The Hyundai Kona has been around for a few years now and it looks like Hyundai is ready to give it an update with the prototype getting spotted out in the open in Europe.

The vehicle was heavily covered in camo but it was clear that some exterior changes where made. The updated model should be getting updated headlights and taillights along with redesigned bumpers, and grille.

While the exterior will be updated, the engine will be carried over but maybe with some update. We should also be seeing the hybrid and electric powertrains options as well. The most exciting part of the lineup will be the Kona N model that should be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that will be offering 246hp and will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The updated Hyundai Kona should be making its debut in a few month’s time.