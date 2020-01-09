Honda’s New Augmented Driving Concept Had No Problem Standing Out

Honda was at CES 2020 this year where they showed off their new concepts, techs, and new gadgets. One of the concepts that were shown off is the Augmented Driving Concept which came with a pretty interesting design.

According to Honda, the concept is to address the shift towards autonomous vehicles as we prepare to see cars drive itself in the near future. Of course, they also took into consideration that some people might still want to drive on their own from time to time which is why the concept was still fitted with steering.

The concept will have the autonomous driving system on standby always and the driver can choose to switch between driving or not anytime. Not only does the vehicle come with a quirky looking design but the steering wheel is also fitted with some neat features like the patting to start, pulling to slow the vehicle down and push to go faster.