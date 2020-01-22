Honda, Mazda, Toyota & More Japanese Automaker’s Past Coming Back To Haunt Them

Just because the vehicle is old does not mean it will not come back to bite you. For some of the Japanese automakers, this is what is happening right now.

Mitsubishi, Toyota, Mazda, Suzuki, and Honda is now offering to buy back some of the older models in Australia due to the Takata airbag recall.

ACCC, The Australian Competition, and Consumer Commission reported that Mazda, Toyota, and Suzuki will voluntarily recall about 18,000 units of older models from 1996 to 1999 that were fitted with the Takata NADI 5-AT airbags.

The car manufacturers are asked to buy back the faulty models as replacing the vehicles with new airbags would cost more money and time. Toyota models that will be affected including the Starlet 3 door, 5 doors, Paseo, Celica, RAV4 and more.

Automakers like Honda and Mitsubishi will also offer to buy back the defective models at market value and offer their customer alternative transport.