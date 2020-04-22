Her Story’s Follow-Up Telling Lies Heading To Console Soon

It was announced this week that Telling Lies, the follow-up to Her Story will finally be arriving on consoles soon. The game was released on mobile and PC last year and will be coming to consoles this month.

Published by Annapurna, the game will piece together four interviews delivered through full-motion video to solve a mystery. There will be four actors that will deliver the story. Players will use the dietetic computer-screen interface to explore and try to find out the story.

The game have gotten some pretty good reviews when it was released last year so it will be a nice addition to your console library especially during this time when you have more time on your hand and are more open to trying out new games.

PS4, Xbox One, and Switch will see the game arrive on the 29th of April. Check out the trailer below.