Hellpoint: Release Date Pushed Back

At this point, we are already getting used to the idea that a lot more games will be pushed back due to COVID-19 as Cradle Games has now announced that their sci-fi souls-like RPG game Hellpoint will be pushed back to later this year.

The game was originally set to be released next week on the 16th of April but the developer has now announced that the game will only be arriving ion Q2 of 2020. The team will be using these few months to further improve the game and the quality before it is released.

Set in the aftermath of a huge quantic cataclysm, players will be [laying as a mystery character allowing them to mold the story into their own as decision making will play a major part in the game and story.

Hellpoint is set to be released on Nintendo Switch, OSX, Linux, Xbox One, PC and PS4.