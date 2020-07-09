Halo 3 Showcased During Halo Livestream Event

There will be a new Halo livestream happening this week and the developer promised that we will be seeing more Halo 3 during the livestream.

During the live stream, we will get to see some of the new features that will be coming to the game along with more details about the upcoming Halo 3. The Halo 3 will be released on PC on the 14th of July which is also the same day that the MCC on PC and Xbox One will kick off its second season.

The Halo live stream will be happening on the 9th of July.

Halo fans are also hoping to learn more about the upcoming Halo Infinite but it looks like they will have to wait until the Xbox 20/20 event happening this month to learn more about it. So far, we have seen very little of the game so we see why the fans are looking forward to the event.