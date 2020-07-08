Halo 3 For PC Gets A Release Date

Halo 3 will finally be coming to PC soon. The game, which was originally released in 2007 and ended up being one of the most successful games from the series and now, the fans will get to experience it once more.

343 announced this week that they will be releasing the game on the 14th of July. The game will be released as part of The Master Chief Collection on PC. This came after the developer wrapped p the closed beta testing for the game.

So far, the Master Chief Collection has already had their Halo: Reach, Halo Combat Evolved and Halo 2 released on PC. Halo 3 will be followed by Halo 4 which will be the last from the bundle. Of course, if you do not want to play it on PC, the games are also available on the Xbox One right now.

The game will go live at 10 AM PT so set your alarm.