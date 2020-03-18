Half-Life: Alyx When To Start Pre-Loading?

Valve has released more details about the highly anticipated Half-Life: Alyx game. After the long break, fans are finally getting some Half-Life content. Although it might not be the one fans have been begging more, it is something.

The developer has just announced that pre-loading for the game can start on the 20th of March on Friday. It was confirmed in a tweet that players can download the full game at that time but will have to wait until the official release date to actually play the game.

The new Half-Life game will be a VR game and can be played on any SteamVR supported headsets like the Valve Index. Alyx will be a prequel to the franchise that focuses on Alyx Vance. With this out, we are hoping to see more Half-Life game come from Valve and maybe even a Half-Life 3?

Half-Life: Alyx will be released on the 23rd of March.