Half-Life: Alyx Release Date Announced!

Half-Life: Alyx release date has been announced. The highly anticipated VR game has been all Half-Life fans could talk about for months now and they finally can put a market on their calendars.

The new Half-Life game will be a VR game so make sure you have your hardware ready if you plan to play the game. The game is already available for pre-orders now and is 10% cheaper than the actual release price.

The name of the game alone should be a huge hint that the game will focus on Alyx Vance and will be set in between Half-Life and Half-Life 2. We are not sure this is the Half-Life 3 that fans have been waiting for but at this point, any Half-Life game is welcome.

Half-Life: Alyx will be released on the 23rd of March