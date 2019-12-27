Half-Life: Alyx Footage Shows Off VR Gunfight

The upcoming Half-Life: Alyx game which was announced back in November will be arriving in a few month’s time and thanks to the latest gameplay footage, we get to learn even more about the game.

In the new video, we got to see how the game will play across various VR kits like the Valve Index. We got to see how the game will perform of these kits and also how the game will look with a regular person playing the game.

We got to see how guns work in the game where we see the player steadying the gun in their right hand and use their left hand a few times to interact with elements of the environment like gripping the doorway, navigating and more.

Half-Life: Alyx will be a VR only game and will be developed by the same team that worked on In the Valley of Gods. How many of you are looking forward to getting your hands on the VR Half-Life game?