GTA Online Event Will Go On

While most of the gaming events will be canceled over the coronavirus concern, some events will still go on like the GTA Online and Red Dead Online Event.

There won’t be any event that we can go to but Rockstar Games have announced that they will continue to offer new content and updates for the GTA Online and Red Dead Online games. They added that the weekly programming schedule and more events for both games will be arriving soon.

Fans can expect to see new bonuses, new missions, items and of course some old content that will be bought back for a limited time. Rockstar Games added that they have started remote work to stop the spread of the virus but have added that they do not expect to see any changes to their plans for the near future.

As for new games, Rockstar has not announced anything yet but fans were hoping that there will be a new GTA game on the way.