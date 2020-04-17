GTA 5 Online: New Contract Missions Drops Freebies

A new update will be coming to Grand Theft Auto 5 this week for GTA Online including major savings on vehicles and upgrades and extra bonus GTA$ and XP for Contract Mission and Keep the Pace challenges.

From now until the 22nd of April, players will be able to save on Benny’s Custom Vehicle Upgrades as the game will be offering discounts of up to 70& for a list of vehicles including the Bravado Banshee, Albany Buccaneer, Vapid Chino, Principe Diabolus and more. You can check out the full list of vehicles on their websites.

Other vehicles like Overflod Tyrant will be given a 40% discount while Pegassi Zentorno will be getting a 60% discount. Players that take part in Contract Missions and Keep the Pace challenge will also get some major bonuses. Other freebies like the Annis JPN and Bravado tees will be offered for free as well so remember to pick those up before the 22nd of April.