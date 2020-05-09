GTA 5 Online Encourage Players To Get On The Bike

Rockstar will be getting double the rewards on their GTA Online Biker Sell Mission this week along with the Clubhouse Contracts and Transform Races as Rockstar tries to push their Biker related activities this week.

The Transform Races will be rewarding players with twice the money and RP if they race with airplanes, motorcycles, and supercars. More vehicles will be up for grabs in Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel now.

Now on top that, there are a few other in-game items that are being discounted right now includes the Arcade Master Control Terminal which is 30% cheaper now and the Principe Lectro which is 35% cheaper. Other items that will be getting a discount this week include Nagasaki Shotaro, Benefactor Krieger, Pegassi Tempesta, and Pegassi Toros.

Players that have not claim their GTA$500,000 log in gift will have only a week left to claim that so if you have not claimed it yet, you better do it fast.