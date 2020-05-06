Gorn: New PS4 VR Game Release Date Announced

PlayStation 4 VR players looking for a new game to dive in will be happy to learn that Gorn, the gladiator VR brawler game will be arriving soon as the developer announce the release date for the game.

You will be playing as a gladiator and will be tasked with taking down your rubbery looking enemies in different wats like chop, stab or shoot. The first-person perspective game encourages you to get creative.

Those that do not like to see all the blood splattering out from the enemies can opt for a more friendly mode called the pinata mode where the blood will turn into candy so it does not look as gory.

Gorn will be released on the 19th of May for PlayStation VR. If you have not seen the trailer yet, you can check it out below.