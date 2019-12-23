Google Maps Will Let You Find The Right EV Chargers

While Google has already added the feature where users can find the nearest EV charging station on their Google Maps but the issue with that is that the users will not know if there are the right types of plugs available at the station.

With the latest update, Google Maps will now allow users to filter out the plugs that they don’t need so that they don’t go all the way there for the wrong and incorrect plug making things a lot easier for EV drivers.

Google Maps also have a feature where users can see if the charging station is in used or not. All these features had made charging easier for EV drivers. Of course, the feature has just been added so it does not work in all areas. For now, it was reported that it works with US, UK, and Australia on Android and iOS but some people that tried it out in Europe found that it did not work.