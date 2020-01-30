GM Recalls Trucks & Sedan Over The Same Issue

Last year, GM had to recall a few trucks and sedan models after it was reporting that there was an issue with the braking system but it looks like those that did get their vehicle repaired will have to head back to the dealers once more to get another update.

According to the report, an update is needed to address the fix that was offered the last time as some units may now lose partial braking function as the fix applied by GM could have a dramatic over-correction.

The fix was supposed to fix the problem where the anti-lock braking system would become disabled but an earlier version of the fix might have brought with it another glitch in the software where it might activate the brake even when it is not needed.

For those still waiting for the first fix, they will only need to get the latest up to date version.