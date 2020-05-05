Ghost Recon Breakpoint Get Highly Requested Feature

The new roadmap for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint has been released giving players a clear idea of what the game will be getting in the near future.

In the roadmap, it was shown that the game will be getting some important features that fans have been asking for a while including the AI squadmates update which will be coming this summer along with the looter shooters second live event.

They are also working on the Title Update 2.0.5 right now which will mainly focus on fixing bugs to improve the user experience. The bug previously allows players to trick the game into granting high-level DMR damage to any primary weapon as long as a DMR was in the secondary weapon slot. The update is set to arrive in June.

The game also receives its March update on all platform which will come with a new Immersive Mode.