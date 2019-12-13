Ghost Of Tsushima Gets New Trailer & Release Window

Sony have already teased that we will be seeing something from Ghost of Tsushima at The Game Awards this week and we finally got to see it. On top of that, Sony also announce the release window for the game next year.

The trailer is an extended version of the original trailer that we saw at State of Play and this time we get to see a little more footage as well as cinematic scenes for the game. It was explaned that we will be playing as Jin, the only samurai that has survive the Mongol invasion of the island of Tsushima in 1274.

As Jin, we will learn some skills and adopt new tactics to take on his enemy. The game will be released in the Summer of 2020 but no actual date has been announced yet. If you missed the trailer, you can check it out below.