Genesis GV80: More Details Dropped

The Genesis GV80 was unveiled in South Korea not too long ago and now we are seeing it in the US. Here is what we know now.

Unlike the Korean version, the US model will be offered with two gasoline engine options, the 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine as well as the 3.5-liter turbo V6 engine option. No numbers have been revealed yet but it was speculated that the turbo-four model could have 300hp to offer while the V6 will be offering about 370hp. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Safety features like the forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and more will be offered as standard.

Details like the prices of the Genesis GV80 here in the US are still a mystery right now but we are expecting to learn more about it when it arrives this summer.