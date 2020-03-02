General Motors Cruise Given The Thumbs Up, Spot It On The Road

GM has been working on their Cruise for some time now and it was now revealed that the self-driving vehicle will finally be given the green light to test in California.

According to The Detroit News, the vehicle has been given the thumbs up allowing it to be tested out in public highways with passengers on board. For now, the vehicle will still be operated by a human driver that will be issued a test vehicle operator permit by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

A few automakers are already testing out their autonomous vehicles in California including Waymo and Zoox.

Cruise showed off their Origin earlier this year, an autonomous vehicle that they plan to send to production. The vehicle was riding on the new GM EV platform and it is estimated that the vehicle will have a lifespan of more than 1000000 miles.