Gears 5 New Enhancement Teased

If you want to be the first to learn about the latest news for the Xbox One and some of their games, the best Twitter account to follow will be Phil Spencer’s account since he frequently updates fans through his Twitter. His latest tweet suggests that there will be a new enhancement for Gears 5.

According to Spencer, he met with The Coalition’s technical director Mike Rayner who showed him some enhancement that the developer will be making to Gears 5 to improve the look of the game. Many believe that this enhancement was made in preparation for the arrival of the Xbox Series X but we will have to wait and see.

Spencer also talked about Gears Tactics, a new strategy game that is a spin-off from the Gears title which will be arriving this April. He reveals that the game will be a great addition to the franchise.