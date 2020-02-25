Game Developers Conference Will Be Missing Some Companies

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, it looks like we will be missing a few companies at the Game Developers Conference happening next month.

The GDC will be happening on the 16th of March until the 20th of March and it was now announced that EA will not be coming to the vent. The statement released by EA states that they will be taking additional steps to protect their employees that that includes restricting non-essential travel including canceling their participation at GDC.

This means some of the panels that were scheduled for the event will not be happening anymore. EA is not the only company that will not be attending the event as PlayStation and Kojima Productions have also announced that they will not be attending GDC as well.

Even with some companies pulling out, the event will still go on.