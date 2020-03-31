Free Elder Scrolls Online Prologue Chapter Arriving Soon

Players will be heading to Greymoor when the new prologue chapter for the Elder Scrolls Online arrives later this week.

The update will come with some new content and a special prologue quest that is free to all players. Players will be taken to Blackreach to take on the Icereach Coven before blending into the new Greymoor story.

To find it, you need to select “Prologue Quest: The Coven Conspiracy from Crown Store and then find Lyris Titanborn in your Fighter’s Guild. There is also a new trailer released to get players ready for what is to come.

For those that are curious out Elder Scrolls Online and wants to give it a try, there is a free play event that will be starting on the 1st of April until the e13th of April for Xbox One, PC and PS4, and players can down the base version and play through some free content.