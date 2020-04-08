Forza Street Mobile Gets A Date!

Forza Street, the mobile version of the popular franchise gets a release date now. Here is what we know about the upcoming mobile game.

Forza Street will be released as a free-to-play game on both Android and iOS. Those playing on Android can pre-register now with Google Play and Galaxy Store. Those that download and play the game in the first month after released will get a Founders Pack which will include the 2017 Ford GT and some in-game money to spend.

With it being a mobile game, the developer wanted it to be quick so that players can play on the go so the races will be much shorter than what the main game will have to offer.

The main focus of the game app will be to collect and upgrade your cars. For Xbox Live users, they can already start building their collections on Windows 10 now as the progress can be carried over when the app arrives.

Forza Street will officially be arriving on the 5th of May.