Fortnite: Houseparty Trivia Success Leads To Freebie!

Due to the success of the Houseparty Trivia, players will now be getting a new wrap for their collection soon.

It was announced that the groupr=caht video service that is now owned by Epic managed to register 20 million correct answers in its Fortnite trivia game and to reward its fans, Epic will be offering a Fryangles Wrap to all players with its 12.41 build hits.

Epic did promise their fans that they will be getting a reward if they managed to get enough correct answers by the 16th of April. They did not say what the free stuff would be but it ended up being something really nice.

The next update, the 12.41 update will be released this month between the 20th of April to the 24th of April so do look out for that. Those that have a PlayStation Plus can also claim free exclusive free skin right now so don’t miss out on that.