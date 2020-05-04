Fortnite Brings Back Star Wars Items For A Limited Time

Fortnite players that missed out on the Star Wars items the last time can get back now as Epic announce that they will be bringing the items back for a limited time.

Items that will be brought back includes four of the lightsaber, Rey/Obi-Wan, Luke, Mace Windu, and Kylo Ren. The Dark Side emote is also available for 200 V-Bucks now along with a few skins including Kylo Ren, Sith Trooper, and Rey.

Of course, these skin will not give players an advantage but at least they can look stylish while they take down their enemies. These items will only be in there for a very limited time as they will be removed on the 5th of May so do check them out now if you are interested in collecting these items.

In celebration of the special day, a lot of the other Star Wars games are also being offered with special deals so remember to check those out as well.