Fortnite: 12.40 Update Release Date Announced!

The 12.40 update for Fortnite will be coming soon and the developer has now announced when it will be arriving and when the game will go offline because of the update.

The update will be arriving on the 15th of April with the downtime set at 2 AM ET which means most players will be sound asleep when the update is happening. The content of the update is still a mystery so we will have to wait until the update arrives before we can start discovering the changes that Epic will be making to the game.

For now, we do know that Chapter 2 Season 2 will go longer than expected and Season 3 will only be starting in June. There are also currently the Deadpool challenges in Fortnite that will give players the Unmasked Deadpool skin but you might want to act fast as it will be gone soon.

Players can also take part in the Fortnite Trivia on Houseparty to unlock in-game rewards.