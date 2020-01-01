Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range A Hit

Now that Ford is said to be working on turning their reservations into real bookings, we are slowly learning more about what the customers are looking for in their Mach-E.

According to Ford, almost 30% of their customers that place an order for the First Edition model opted for the Mach-E GT model while 80% is also opting to get the vehicle with extended range. So what does all of these has to offer.

The First Edition model will come with some exclusive features like red brake calipers, First Edition scruff plates and more. The Mach-E GT, on the other hand, will come with a carbonized gray grille and 20inch forged aluminum wheels. The powertrain has also been updated to offer 459hp but with the upgrades, the model will have less electric range to offer.

Ford has no revealed how many pre-orders they got but the reservation book is closed for now.