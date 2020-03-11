Ford Looking For Gamers Input In Car Design

Ford Europe is working on a new car design but this is not your average car design as it is something that we might never see on the road but in games.

According to Ford, they are working on new car design and that they are working with Team Fordzilla, the team that compete in car racing game Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo Sport.

The idea behind the new design is that they want to created a car that is not limited by real-world factors like cost, tech, and practically. They plan is to have the car featured in a few video games.

The first part of it all is to decide what car it should be and Team Fordzilla is starting a poll on twitter asking the public what they think it should be. It will be interesting to see after all this, what vehicle Ford managed to come out with.