Ford Bronco Sport To Come A Month After Bronco

Fans have been talking about the Ford Bronco for the longest time and after such a long wait, it looks like we are really close to getting our hands on the vehicle as well as the smaller Ford Bronco Sport.

According to Autonews, the new Ford Bronco will be revealed next month while the smaller Ford Bronco Sport will be revealed in April possibly at the New York Auto Show. Ford predicts that it will sell at least 200,000 units in 2021.

While we will be seeing the Bronco first, the Bronco Sport will be arriving earlier as it is expected to arrive at the end of 2020 while the Bronco will only be arriving in 2021. There will also be a long list of Bronco accessories that will be available at launch that will further boost the profitability of the vehicle.

It will be interesting to see how the public takes the return of the Bronco.