For Honor: Prince Of Persia Crossover Announced

For Honor, the melee combat game from Ubisoft will have a limited-time event based on the Prince of Persia. Here is how we know right now.

Called The Blades of Persia, the new game will bring a few Prine of Persia goodies to the game including anew mode, skins, game mode and more. The new game, called Ruler of Time, is the Dominion mode but the place where the Prince is at will be covered by tornadoes. The map here will be the Harbor map that has been covered in sand.

Players will get a chance to meet the Prince and battle him but he is quite powerful so be careful. He has the ability to rewind time and teleport to another spot to attack his enemy. Players or teams that do take him out will get 150 points. There are also a few new cosmetic and minions based on the Prince of Persia.

The event starts now and will go on until the 2nd of April and it will be available for PS4, Xbox and PC.