Final Fantasy 7 Remake Digital Release Won’t Be Affected

With everything going on right now, Square Enix has come out to clarify that they will continue to release Final Fantasy VII Remake on the 10th of April on PS4.

While there should not be an issue with the release of the digital version, the physical release could be affected as the situation might affect the game’s distribution which means those that ordered the physical game could not get it on the 20th of April but more details should be announced soon.

GameStop has also made some announcements regarding the physical copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal which will be arriving this week. Both games will be arriving on the 20th of this month but GameStop decided to launch Doom Eternal a little earlier to separate the release and not have the two games clash and have people coming in at the same time.